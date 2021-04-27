Empty Set Dollar Trading 14.9% Higher This Week (ESD)

Empty Set Dollar (CURRENCY:ESD) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 27th. One Empty Set Dollar coin can now be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000308 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Empty Set Dollar has traded up 14.9% against the US dollar. Empty Set Dollar has a market cap of $75.56 million and $497,474.00 worth of Empty Set Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002545 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.29 or 0.00062347 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $152.10 or 0.00276512 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00004508 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $581.43 or 0.01057021 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.71 or 0.00026736 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $398.00 or 0.00723558 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,251.10 or 1.00445434 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Empty Set Dollar Coin Profile

Empty Set Dollar’s genesis date was August 25th, 2020. Empty Set Dollar’s total supply is 446,012,145 coins. Empty Set Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@0xans . Empty Set Dollar’s official Twitter account is @emptysetsquad and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Empty Set Dollar (ESD) is an algorithmic stablecoin built to be the reserve currency of Decentralized Finance. ESD uses an algorithmic approach to maintaining price stability around a 1 USDC target. This approach relies on a tuned incentivization mechanism to reward actors who promote stability within the protocol. “

Empty Set Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Empty Set Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Empty Set Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Empty Set Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

