Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) Reaches New 12-Month High at $37.60

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $37.60 and last traded at $37.57, with a volume of 117858 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $37.18.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ENB shares. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Enbridge from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

Get Enbridge alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. Enbridge had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $7.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Enbridge during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Enbridge by 133.2% during the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 884 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Company Profile (NYSE:ENB)

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.