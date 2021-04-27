Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.95

Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSE:EDR) (NYSE:EXK)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$5.95 and traded as high as C$7.25. Endeavour Silver shares last traded at C$7.05, with a volume of 343,077 shares traded.

EDR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$7.25 to C$8.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$6.00 to C$6.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$6.83.

Get Endeavour Silver alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 705.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$5.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77.

Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) (NYSE:EXK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$79.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$63.10 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Endeavour Silver Corp. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kenneth William Pickering sold 26,000 shares of Endeavour Silver stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.45, for a total transaction of C$193,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$37,250. Also, Director Bradford Cooke sold 50,000 shares of Endeavour Silver stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.85, for a total value of C$392,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 920,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,226,796.35. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 117,000 shares of company stock valued at $876,000.

About Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR)

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Compas mine in Zacatecas.

See Also: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.