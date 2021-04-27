Endor Protocol Trading Up 3.7% Over Last Week (EDR)

Endor Protocol (CURRENCY:EDR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 27th. One Endor Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0585 or 0.00000106 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Endor Protocol has a market capitalization of $85.99 million and $899,575.00 worth of Endor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Endor Protocol has traded up 3.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $293.94 or 0.00529965 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001032 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00006046 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00003968 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $115.65 or 0.00208522 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000021 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.65 or 0.00022815 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Stakenet (XSN) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000750 BTC.

Endor Protocol Coin Profile

Endor Protocol (CRYPTO:EDR) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Endor Protocol’s total supply is 1,469,045,298 coins. Endor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @edinarworldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Endor Protocol is /r/EndorCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Endor Protocol’s official website is www.endor.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

Buying and Selling Endor Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Endor Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Endor Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Endor Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

