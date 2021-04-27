Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of research firms have commented on ENLAY. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Enel in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Enel in a report on Friday, March 26th.

Get Enel alerts:

Enel stock opened at $10.41 on Tuesday. Enel has a 12-month low of $6.11 and a 12-month high of $11.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.04 and a 200 day moving average of $9.81.

Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The utilities provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter. Enel had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 6.02%.

About Enel

Enel SpA operates as an integrated electricity and gas operator worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and distribution grids; and designs, constructs, and operates merchant lines.

Featured Story: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Enel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.