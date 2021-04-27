Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) Releases Q1 2021 Earnings Guidance

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) updated its first quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $145,000.00-$145,000.00, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $120,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ WATT traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.22. The stock had a trading volume of 2,369,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,189,921. The company has a market cap of $199.03 million, a P/E ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 3.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.86 and its 200-day moving average is $3.09. Energous has a 52 week low of $1.69 and a 52 week high of $7.69.

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.10 million. Energous had a negative net margin of 13,071.48% and a negative return on equity of 171.68%. Sell-side analysts expect that Energous will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Energous from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd.

In other Energous news, VP Neeraj Sahejpal sold 10,000 shares of Energous stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 245,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $981,028. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,210 shares of company stock valued at $98,629. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Energous Company Profile

Energous Corporation develops wire-free charging solutions. The company develops WattUp wireless power technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency based wire-free charging for electronic devices. It has a strategic partnership with Xentris Wireless to develop ruggedized products for military applications using the company's radio frequency based charging technology.

