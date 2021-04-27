Enigma Trading Down 12.6% This Week (ENG)

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 27th. In the last seven days, Enigma has traded down 12.6% against the US dollar. Enigma has a market capitalization of $2.80 million and approximately $4.55 million worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Enigma coin can currently be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000364 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Enigma

Enigma (CRYPTO:ENG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 12th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,242,582 coins and its circulating supply is 13,993,018 coins. Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Enigma is enigma.co . The official message board for Enigma is forum.enigma.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Enigma is a decentralized data marketplace, that guarantees the privacy of their users' shared data cryptographically. Enigma’s computational model is based on an optimized version of secure multi-party computation, backed by a verifiable secret-sharing scheme. For storage, Enigma uses a modified distributed hashtable for holding secret-shared data. An external blockchain is utilized as the controller of the network. It manages access control, identities and serves as a tamper-proof log of events. Security deposits are required and fees are charged in order to incentivize operation, correctness and fairness in the system. ENG is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token that serves as currency on Enigma's network. “

Enigma Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enigma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Enigma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

