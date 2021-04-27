EnLink Midstream (ENLC) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. EnLink Midstream had a positive return on equity of 3.18% and a negative net margin of 30.33%. On average, analysts expect EnLink Midstream to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:ENLC opened at $4.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 3.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.52 and its 200-day moving average is $3.92. EnLink Midstream has a 1-year low of $1.45 and a 1-year high of $5.14.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.0938 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 271.43%.

ENLC has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group upgraded EnLink Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $4.50 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Mizuho upped their target price on EnLink Midstream from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded EnLink Midstream from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut EnLink Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on EnLink Midstream from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.13.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

