Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $300 million-$320 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $320.92 million.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Enphase Energy from $93.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Enphase Energy from $118.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on Enphase Energy from $256.00 to $214.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Susquehanna upgraded Enphase Energy from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Enphase Energy from $245.00 to $212.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $175.85.

ENPH traded down $1.55 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $171.10. 2,456,735 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,707,425. Enphase Energy has a twelve month low of $37.81 and a twelve month high of $229.04. The company has a market cap of $23.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.92, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $155.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.18.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The business had revenue of $264.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Enphase Energy will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Enphase Energy news, CFO Eric Branderiz sold 62,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.51, for a total transaction of $9,706,906.71. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 203,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,877,487.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 41,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.23, for a total transaction of $7,395,276.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 991,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,636,702.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 226,471 shares of company stock worth $37,630,844. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

