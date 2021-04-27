EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.95 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) will post earnings of $0.95 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for EnPro Industries’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.92 and the highest is $0.98. EnPro Industries reported earnings of $0.62 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EnPro Industries will report full-year earnings of $4.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $4.75. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.22 to $5.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow EnPro Industries.

Get EnPro Industries alerts:

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $276.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.60 million. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 18.01%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NPO. KeyCorp upped their price target on EnPro Industries from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Sidoti began coverage on EnPro Industries in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on EnPro Industries from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

In other EnPro Industries news, Director John Humphrey acquired 2,500 shares of EnPro Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $83.37 per share, with a total value of $208,425.00. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of EnPro Industries during the first quarter valued at $427,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 70.6% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 2.4% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EnPro Industries during the first quarter valued at $473,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of EnPro Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $24,600,000. 92.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NPO traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $85.64. The company had a trading volume of 63,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,755. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $87.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.37. EnPro Industries has a one year low of $37.53 and a one year high of $95.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.05, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. This is a positive change from EnPro Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. EnPro Industries’s payout ratio is currently 40.30%.

EnPro Industries Company Profile

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing, and service of engineered industrial products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; and dynamic, flange, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EnPro Industries (NPO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EnPro Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnPro Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.