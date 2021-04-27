EnQuest (LON:ENQ) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $14.35

EnQuest PLC (LON:ENQ) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 14.35 ($0.19) and traded as high as GBX 16.58 ($0.22). EnQuest shares last traded at GBX 16.52 ($0.22), with a volume of 6,353,828 shares.

ENQ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on EnQuest from GBX 16 ($0.21) to GBX 19 ($0.25) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays initiated coverage on EnQuest in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a GBX 19 ($0.25) target price on the stock.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 18.98 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 14.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 418.81. The stock has a market capitalization of £280.15 million and a PE ratio of -0.61.

In other news, insider Jonathan Swinney sold 130,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 16 ($0.21), for a total value of £20,901.60 ($27,308.07).

About EnQuest (LON:ENQ)

EnQuest PLC operates as an oil and gas development and production company, explores for, extracts, and produces hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom, North Sea, and Malaysia. The company operates in two segments, North Sea and Malaysia. It primarily holds interests in the Thistle/Deveron, Heather/Broom, the Dons area, Magnus, the Greater Kittiwake Area, Scolty/Crathes, Alma/Galia, and Kraken.

