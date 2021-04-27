Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.770-0.820 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.730. The company issued revenue guidance of $530 million-$545 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $523.32 million.Entegris also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.77-$0.82 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ENTG. Citigroup boosted their price target on Entegris from $92.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. UBS Group began coverage on Entegris in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a neutral rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $116.00 target price (up previously from $102.00) on shares of Entegris in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Entegris from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Entegris from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Entegris has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $108.27.

Get Entegris alerts:

Shares of Entegris stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $114.78. 1,171,194 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 957,245. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a PE ratio of 58.86 and a beta of 1.33. Entegris has a twelve month low of $50.60 and a twelve month high of $126.41.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $512.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.05 million. Entegris had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 26.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Entegris will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.58%.

In other news, SVP Joseph Colella sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.69, for a total transaction of $197,904.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,178,709.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.40, for a total transaction of $103,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,219,876. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 552,995 shares of company stock valued at $66,338,992 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

Featured Article: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.