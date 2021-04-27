Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.77-$0.82 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.72. The company issued revenue guidance of $530-$545 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $521.00 million.

ENTG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Entegris in a research report on Tuesday. They set a neutral rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $116.00 price target (up from $102.00) on shares of Entegris in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Entegris from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Entegris from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Entegris from $66.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $108.09.

ENTG stock opened at $115.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.11 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.55. Entegris has a fifty-two week low of $50.60 and a fifty-two week high of $126.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Entegris had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 26.54%. The company had revenue of $518.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Entegris will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.58%.

In other Entegris news, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 100,000 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.43, for a total value of $11,843,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 486,254 shares in the company, valued at $57,587,061.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 1,000 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.40, for a total transaction of $103,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,140 shares in the company, valued at $3,219,876. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 552,995 shares of company stock worth $66,338,992. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

