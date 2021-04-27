Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Now Covered by Analysts at UBS Group

Stock analysts at UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.11% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ENTG. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Entegris from $92.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Entegris from $66.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 target price (up from $102.00) on shares of Entegris in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Entegris from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.09.

ENTG opened at $111.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 3.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $110.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.55. Entegris has a 1 year low of $50.60 and a 1 year high of $126.41. The stock has a market cap of $15.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.11 and a beta of 1.33.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $518.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.38 million. Entegris had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 26.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Entegris will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Entegris news, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 300,444 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total transaction of $36,260,586.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 640,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,349,979.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.40, for a total transaction of $103,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,219,876. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 552,995 shares of company stock valued at $66,338,992. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENTG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Entegris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,473,000. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in Entegris by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,386,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $613,748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163,703 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in Entegris by 92.4% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,419,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $136,403,000 after acquiring an additional 681,533 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Entegris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,161,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Entegris by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,205,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,172,975,000 after acquiring an additional 240,561 shares in the last quarter. 98.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

