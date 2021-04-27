Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $512.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.05 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 26.54% and a net margin of 15.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. Entegris updated its Q2 guidance to $0.77-$0.82 EPS and its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.770-0.820 EPS.

ENTG traded down $0.40 on Tuesday, hitting $114.78. 1,171,194 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 957,245. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.52 billion, a PE ratio of 58.86 and a beta of 1.33. Entegris has a 12 month low of $50.60 and a 12 month high of $126.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 4.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. Entegris’s payout ratio is 16.58%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ENTG. Citigroup increased their price objective on Entegris from $92.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective (up previously from $102.00) on shares of Entegris in a report on Monday, January 18th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Entegris in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Entegris from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.09.

In other news, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 300,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total value of $36,260,586.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 640,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,349,979.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.40, for a total value of $103,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,219,876. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 552,995 shares of company stock worth $66,338,992. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

