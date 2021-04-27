Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Shares Gap Down to $115.26

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $115.26, but opened at $111.00. Entegris shares last traded at $112.02, with a volume of 8,254 shares traded.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ENTG. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 target price (up from $102.00) on shares of Entegris in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Entegris from $66.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Entegris from $92.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. UBS Group began coverage on Entegris in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.09.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 3.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.35 billion, a PE ratio of 56.92 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $110.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.55.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $518.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.38 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 26.54% and a net margin of 15.03%. Entegris’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. Entegris’s payout ratio is 16.58%.

In other news, SVP Joseph Colella sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.69, for a total value of $197,904.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,178,709.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.43, for a total value of $11,843,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 486,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,587,061.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 552,995 shares of company stock worth $66,338,992. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENTG. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Entegris by 270.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 150,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,359,000 after acquiring an additional 109,678 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Entegris by 4.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entegris in the third quarter worth $26,000. tru Independence LLC raised its holdings in shares of Entegris by 69.6% in the third quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 6,645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 2,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in Entegris in the third quarter valued at $209,000. 98.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Entegris Company Profile (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

