Enterprise Group (TSE:E) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.20

Enterprise Group, Inc. (TSE:E)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.20 and traded as low as C$0.20. Enterprise Group shares last traded at C$0.20, with a volume of 1,000 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.20. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.64 million and a PE ratio of -1.91.

Enterprise Group (TSE:E) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 12th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$3.88 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Enterprise Group, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Enterprise Group, Inc operates as an equipment rental and construction services company in Western Canada. The company primarily focuses on the specialty equipment rentals and service business. It rents trucks and heavy equipment, and flameless heating units, as well as offers oilfield infrastructure site services.

