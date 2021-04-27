Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Purchased by FLC Capital Advisors

FLC Capital Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 17.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,696 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,827 shares during the period. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Westover Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $285,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,144 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 12,745 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $967,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 67,380 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 8,092 shares in the last quarter. 30.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

EPD traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.27. The stock had a trading volume of 114,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,441,254. The stock has a market cap of $50.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.12. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $14.90 and a one year high of $23.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.85 and a 200-day moving average of $20.73.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.35). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.74%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.72%.

A number of analysts recently commented on EPD shares. TD Securities started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.77.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Story: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.