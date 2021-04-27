EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $70.92.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EOG. Scotiabank upgraded EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $72.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price (down from $85.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Monday, March 8th.

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $69.83 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.25. EOG Resources has a 52 week low of $31.22 and a 52 week high of $77.14. The company has a market capitalization of $40.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.29 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The energy exploration company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. EOG Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. On average, equities analysts expect that EOG Resources will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.4125 per share. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 33.13%.

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 6,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total transaction of $466,600.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,184 shares in the company, valued at $8,936,416.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 8,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.74, for a total value of $644,483.02. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 121,239 shares in the company, valued at $9,061,402.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,119 shares of company stock worth $1,356,231 over the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter worth $238,000. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 123.7% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 322,999 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $23,427,000 after acquiring an additional 178,592 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 86.9% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 18,500 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 4.2% in the first quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,793 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at $9,509,000. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

