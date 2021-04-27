EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Sold by Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. cut its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,200 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 27,300 shares during the period. EOG Resources comprises about 3.3% of Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $13,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,717,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 138,264 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $4,969,000 after buying an additional 30,409 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $526,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 268.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 228,408 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $8,194,000 after buying an additional 166,397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 8,623 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.74, for a total transaction of $644,483.02. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 121,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,061,402.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 6,223 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total transaction of $466,600.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,184 shares in the company, valued at $8,936,416.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,119 shares of company stock valued at $1,356,231. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EOG traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,604,743. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.22 and a 1-year high of $77.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.25. The stock has a market cap of $41.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -134.29 and a beta of 2.09.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The energy exploration company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.33. EOG Resources had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 5.86%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. Research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.4125 per share. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.13%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EOG. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (down from $85.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Monday. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $72.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on EOG Resources from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. EOG Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.69.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

