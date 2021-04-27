EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Sold by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund reduced its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,797 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 1,815 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EOG. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 1,136.4% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 544 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $69.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.47. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $31.22 and a one year high of $77.14. The company has a market cap of $40.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.29 and a beta of 2.09.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The energy exploration company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.33. EOG Resources had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 5.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. Equities research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a $0.4125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 33.13%.

In other news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 6,223 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total value of $466,600.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 119,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,936,416.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 8,623 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.74, for a total transaction of $644,483.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 121,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,061,402.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,119 shares of company stock valued at $1,356,231 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on EOG. Piper Sandler upped their price target on EOG Resources from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on EOG Resources from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. US Capital Advisors lowered EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on EOG Resources from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on EOG Resources from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.69.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

