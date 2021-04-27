EOSDT 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $368,403.00 (EOSDT)

EOSDT (CURRENCY:EOSDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 27th. One EOSDT coin can currently be purchased for $0.99 or 0.00001797 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, EOSDT has traded down 0.7% against the dollar. EOSDT has a market capitalization of $2.61 million and approximately $368,403.00 worth of EOSDT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002534 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001819 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.01 or 0.00061856 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.96 or 0.00276351 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $575.92 or 0.01047339 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.85 or 0.00027001 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $386.79 or 0.00703401 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55,190.78 or 1.00367786 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

EOSDT Profile

EOSDT was first traded on May 31st, 2019. EOSDT’s total supply is 2,642,505 coins. EOSDT’s official Twitter account is @eosdt_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . EOSDT’s official message board is medium.com/equilibrium-eosdt . EOSDT’s official website is eosdt.com . The Reddit community for EOSDT is /r/Equilibrium_eosdt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “EOSDT is the first USD-pegged decentralized stable coin based on the Equilibrium framework and the EOS blockchain. EOSDT leverages underlying EOS collateral and adds extra liquidity to the market. Each EOSDT stable coin is backed by digital assets stored by an Equilibrium smart contract. Anyone may lock their digital assets there as collateral and issue EOSDT against it. EOSDT Supply Cap Increased by $100M With Bitcoin Liquidity Support. “

EOSDT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOSDT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOSDT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EOSDT using one of the exchanges listed above.

