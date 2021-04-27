EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.69 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) to report $1.69 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for EPAM Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.74 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.65. EPAM Systems reported earnings per share of $1.43 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EPAM Systems will report full year earnings of $7.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.29 to $7.70. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $9.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.77 to $10.23. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for EPAM Systems.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $723.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $702.22 million. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 12.31%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EPAM. VTB Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $425.00 price target on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $377.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $404.00 to $442.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $415.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. EPAM Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $394.82.

EPAM Systems stock opened at $458.83 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $401.19 and its 200 day moving average is $360.77. EPAM Systems has a 12-month low of $201.89 and a 12-month high of $460.97. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $25.78 billion, a PE ratio of 84.50, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.35.

In other EPAM Systems news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 3,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.01, for a total value of $1,323,931.21. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 125,712 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $49,869,000 after purchasing an additional 4,253 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 1,642.1% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,243 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,047,000 after buying an additional 14,368 shares in the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM grew its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 4,229 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Georgia, East Asia, Southeast Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

