Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Kepler Capital Markets

Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) was downgraded by investment analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on EPOKY. Pareto Securities lowered shares of Epiroc AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a report on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Epiroc AB (publ) presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Epiroc AB (publ) stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.17. The company had a trading volume of 15,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,614. Epiroc AB has a 12-month low of $9.40 and a 12-month high of $24.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.28.

Epiroc AB, together with its subsidiaries, develops and produces equipment, consumables, and service for use in surface and underground mining, infrastructure, civil engineering, well drilling, or geotechnical worldwide. It operates through two segments, Equipment & Service, and Tools & Attachments.

