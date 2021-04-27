EQT Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:EQT)

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 7,615 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,359% compared to the typical volume of 522 call options.

Shares of NYSE EQT opened at $18.32 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. EQT has a 12 month low of $10.52 and a 12 month high of $20.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.15.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $899.31 million. EQT had a negative net margin of 78.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that EQT will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in EQT by 82.8% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,464 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EQT by 2,048.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,231 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 5,941 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EQT during the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of EQT during the 4th quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Payden & Rygel purchased a new stake in shares of EQT during the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000. 93.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EQT shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on EQT from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. TD Securities upped their target price on EQT from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on EQT from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of EQT in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded EQT from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.13.

About EQT

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2020, it had 19.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.8 million gross acres.

