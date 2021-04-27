Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Bought by Heritage Investors Management Corp

Heritage Investors Management Corp increased its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Equinix were worth $16,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Equinix by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 108,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,148,000 after buying an additional 4,349 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC now owns 4,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Equinix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,421,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Equinix by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 3,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,336,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. 93.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $693.29, for a total transaction of $1,075,292.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 59 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $723.64, for a total transaction of $42,694.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,836 shares of company stock worth $6,692,520. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:EQIX traded down $2.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $714.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,465. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $586.73 and a 52-week high of $839.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $679.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $712.27. The company has a market capitalization of $63.96 billion, a PE ratio of 140.58, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.96). Equinix had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 7.58%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 21.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were issued a $2.87 dividend. This is a positive change from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.66. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is 50.33%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Equinix from $942.00 to $936.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Equinix from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Equinix from $864.00 to $811.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $820.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Equinix from $835.00 to $856.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $827.11.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

