Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Price Target Lowered to $861.00 at Barclays

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Barclays from $869.00 to $861.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on EQIX. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Equinix from $883.00 to $849.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $820.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Equinix from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Equinix from $864.00 to $811.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $827.11.

Get Equinix alerts:

Shares of Equinix stock opened at $716.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $679.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $712.27. Equinix has a 1 year low of $586.73 and a 1 year high of $839.77. The stock has a market cap of $64.22 billion, a PE ratio of 140.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.96). The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 7.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Equinix will post 21.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $667.01, for a total value of $694,357.41. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,398,592.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 59 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $723.64, for a total transaction of $42,694.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,836 shares of company stock worth $6,692,520 over the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 7,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,984,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 51,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,014,000 after acquiring an additional 12,677 shares during the period. Rheos Capital Works Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

Recommended Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.