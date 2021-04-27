Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Banc of California, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:BANC)

Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) – DA Davidson issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Banc of California in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 26th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner forecasts that the bank will earn $0.27 per share for the quarter.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. Banc of California had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 3.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on BANC. TheStreet raised Banc of California from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Banc of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Banc of California from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Banc of California from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Banc of California from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.08.

BANC stock opened at $17.59 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $890.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.85. Banc of California has a fifty-two week low of $8.10 and a fifty-two week high of $21.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio is 30.38%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BANC. Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in Banc of California by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 296,289 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,358,000 after purchasing an additional 9,824 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Banc of California in the third quarter worth $31,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Banc of California during the fourth quarter worth $150,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Banc of California by 190.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,215 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 9,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Banc of California by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 83,770 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 9,329 shares during the period. 87.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banc of California Company Profile

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

