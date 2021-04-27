Equities Analysts Set Expectations for East West Bancorp, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:EWBC)

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) – Piper Sandler increased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for East West Bancorp in a report issued on Sunday, April 25th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.40 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.25. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for East West Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.42 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.60 EPS.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on East West Bancorp in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on East West Bancorp from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $62.50 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.38.

Shares of NASDAQ EWBC opened at $76.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. East West Bancorp has a 52 week low of $29.53 and a 52 week high of $82.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.98.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.18. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The business had revenue of $426.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.91 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.27%.

In related news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total transaction of $125,220.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,262,593.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 1,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.06, for a total value of $90,105.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,147,528.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,400 shares of company stock worth $295,098 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 6.4% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in East West Bancorp by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC grew its stake in East West Bancorp by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 9,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in East West Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

Read More: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.