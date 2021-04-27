Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for April, 27th (1COV, AAP, AAPL, ABBN, ABT, ACI, ACLS, AEIS, AIT, ALV)

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, April 27th:

Covestro (ETR:1COV) was given a €70.00 ($82.35) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $206.00 to $216.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP)

had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $195.00 to $215.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $175.00 to $215.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) was given a $150.00 price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ABB (VTX:ABBN) was given a CHF 25 price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

ABB (VTX:ABBN) was given a CHF 32 target price by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ABB (VTX:ABBN) was given a CHF 26 price target by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $136.00 to $140.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $24.00 to $26.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) had its target price increased by Needham & Company LLC from $44.00 to $47.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) had its price target raised by Needham & Company LLC from $128.00 to $135.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $86.00 to $96.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Allianz (FRA:ALV) was given a €230.00 ($270.59) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $220.00 to $236.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price raised by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) had its target price boosted by Truist Securities from $80.00 to $100.00. Truist Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $120.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $1,565.00 to $1,700.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Befesa (ETR:BFSA) was given a €62.00 ($72.94) target price by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $55.00 to $60.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $82.00 to $89.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $120.00 to $136.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $21.00 to $26.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $170.00 to $180.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $170.00 to $181.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $91.00 to $92.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $140.00 to $135.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $196.00 to $195.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $1,730.00 to $1,750.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $113.00 to $120.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $82.00 to $84.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $113.00 to $116.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $9.00 to $12.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $6.00 to $10.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $140.00 to $160.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $105.00 to $113.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $100.00 to $108.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from $20.00 to $19.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $65.00 to $120.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from $80.00 to $90.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $80.00 to $82.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $28.00 to $32.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $108.00 to $114.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $43.00 to $39.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $169.00 to $177.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $155.00 to $165.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $159.00 to $170.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) had its target price cut by KeyCorp from $106.00 to $105.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) was given a €53.80 ($63.29) target price by analysts at Warburg Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) had its price target reduced by KeyCorp from $70.00 to $66.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $316.00 to $337.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $290.00 to $335.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN) had its target price lowered by SVB Leerink LLC from $34.00 to $33.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $22.00 to $31.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $869.00 to $861.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity from $94.00 to $103.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $99.00 to $108.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $96.00 to $101.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $97.00 to $105.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $340.00 to $350.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

freenet (FRA:FNTN) was given a €20.00 ($23.53) target price by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $36.00 to $45.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Total (EPA:FP) was given a €42.00 ($49.41) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $46.00 to $55.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) had its price target increased by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $175.00 to $200.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an average rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $70.00 to $72.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) had its price target boosted by Roth Capital from $360.00 to $380.00. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $207.00 to $235.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) had its target price increased by Benchmark Co. from $120.00 to $160.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

HSBC (LON:HSBA) was given a GBX 470 ($6.14) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

HSBC (LON:HSBA) was given a GBX 430 ($5.62) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $160.00 to $162.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $51.00 to $52.00. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from $92.00 to $110.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) had its target price boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $46.00 to $64.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) had its price target increased by DA Davidson from $77.00 to $80.00. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) had its price target boosted by SVB Leerink LLC from $825.00 to $860.00. SVB Leerink LLC currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $690.00 to $825.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $862.00 to $939.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $780.00 to $855.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $735.00 to $840.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $129.00 to $156.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $130.00 to $152.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $186.00 to $198.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $32.00 to $33.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $41.00 to $45.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from $325.00 to $380.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from $325.00 to $380.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $62.00 to $65.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $195.00 to $200.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $258.00 to $280.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $310.00 to $347.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $315.00 to $340.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from $286.00 to $308.00. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $445.00 to $458.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Stride (NYSE:LRN) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $29.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) was given a €80.00 ($94.12) price target by analysts at Warburg Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its target price raised by BTIG Research from $70.00 to $80.00. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $135.00 to $143.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $98.00 to $105.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $191.00 to $222.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) was given a €145.00 ($170.59) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) was given a €135.00 ($158.82) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its target price raised by Bank of America Co. from $280.00 to $300.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $292.00 to $302.00. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $103.00 to $118.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $700.00 to $650.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its price target trimmed by Macquarie from $600.00 to $525.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $605.00 to $600.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its price target trimmed by Pivotal Research from $750.00 to $720.00. Pivotal Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $600.00 to $575.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its price target trimmed by Canaccord Genuity from $670.00 to $650.00. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its target price cut by Cowen Inc from $675.00 to $650.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its price target boosted by Wedbush from $340.00 to $342.00. Wedbush currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $108.00 to $117.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $131.00 to $126.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) had its target price increased by Needham & Company LLC from $87.00 to $100.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $70.00 to $72.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $23.00 to $24.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) had its price target boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $68.00 to $76.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $550.00 to $575.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) had its target price boosted by Alliance Global Partners from $11.00 to $25.00. Alliance Global Partners currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $66.00 to $76.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $153.00 to $158.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) had its price target raised by JMP Securities from $157.00 to $190.00. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $159.00 to $158.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) was given a €52.00 ($61.18) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) was given a €56.00 ($65.88) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $115.00 to $125.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $103.00 to $105.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $73.00 to $78.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) had its target price raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $76.00 to $95.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Rogers (VTX:ROG) was given a CHF 320 price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SAP (ETR:SAP) was given a €140.00 ($164.71) price target by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $320.00 to $325.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $313.00 to $335.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from $277.00 to $312.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $165.00 to $285.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Stratec (ETR:SBS) was given a €112.00 ($131.76) price target by analysts at Warburg Research. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Stratec (ETR:SBS) was given a €151.00 ($177.65) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Stratec (ETR:SBS) was given a €129.00 ($151.76) target price by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Sixt (ETR:SIX2) was given a €130.00 ($152.94) target price by analysts at Warburg Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Koenig & Bauer (ETR:SKB) was given a €24.00 ($28.24) target price by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $56.00 to $66.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $65.00 to $68.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $120.00 to $136.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $75.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $78.00 to $93.00. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) had its price target increased by Needham & Company LLC from $80.00 to $90.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) had its price target raised by Loop Capital from $90.00 to $100.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) was given a €140.00 ($164.71) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) was given a €145.00 ($170.59) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $89.00 to $95.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Technip Energies (OTCMKTS:THNPF) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $12.00 to $17.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) had its target price increased by B. Riley from $49.00 to $56.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $156.00 to $163.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. to $860.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) had its price target cut by Raymond James from $80.00 to $78.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $6.00 to $9.50. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) was given a GBX 175 ($2.29) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its price target boosted by JMP Securities from $296.00 to $310.00. JMP Securities currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $115.00 to $128.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $20.00 to $21.00. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $70.00 to $80.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $71.00 to $74.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) had its target price reduced by BTIG Research from $215.00 to $202.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

