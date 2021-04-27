Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for April, 27th (ABBN, AC, ACI, AEM, AJRD, ARL, BCE, BX, CBK, CDNS)

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, April 27th:

ABB (VTX:ABBN) was given a CHF 28 price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ABB (VTX:ABBN) was given a CHF 25 price target by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Air Canada (TSE:AC) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada to C$24.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from $19.00 to $20.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to C$84.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity from $56.00 to $51.00. Canaccord Genuity currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) was given a €20.50 ($24.12) target price by analysts at Nord/LB. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada to C$59.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) had its target price boosted by Argus from $82.00 to $100.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) was given a €5.50 ($6.47) target price by analysts at Nord/LB. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) had its price target boosted by DA Davidson from $155.00 to $165.00. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) had its price target lowered by Credit Suisse Group AG from $125.00 to $122.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) had its target price cut by CIBC to C$146.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from $4.00 to $4.50. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) had its price target boosted by Truist Securities from $100.00 to $120.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) was given a €140.00 ($164.71) price target by analysts at Nord/LB. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from $14.75 to $15.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) was given a €40.00 ($47.06) price target by analysts at Nord/LB. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $18.60 to $20.10. They currently have a conviction-buy rating on the stock.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its target price raised by Roth Capital from $84.00 to $115.00. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) had its price target increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $250.00 to $260.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) was given a €21.00 ($24.71) target price by analysts at Nord/LB. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) was given a €62.00 ($72.94) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) was given a €49.00 ($57.65) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

HSBC (LON:HSBA) was given a GBX 465 ($6.08) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $550.00 to $635.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) was given a €115.00 ($135.29) price target by analysts at Nord/LB. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from $18.00 to $20.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from $13.00 to $14.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Opsens (TSE:OPS) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada to C$3.50. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (FRA:PBB) was given a €8.50 ($10.00) price target by analysts at Nord/LB. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Safran (EPA:SAF) was given a €144.00 ($169.41) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Safran (EPA:SAF) was given a €110.00 ($129.41) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) had its price target raised by DA Davidson from $106.00 to $120.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) had its price target increased by DA Davidson from $80.00 to $84.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) was given a €135.00 ($158.82) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) was given a €24.40 ($28.71) price target by analysts at Nord/LB. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from $80.00 to $85.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Trisura Group (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from $135.00 to $140.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Uniper (ETR:UN01) was given a €24.00 ($28.24) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) was given a $181.00 target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $82.00 to $94.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Vonovia (ETR:VNA) was given a €55.00 ($64.71) target price by analysts at Nord/LB. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

