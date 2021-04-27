Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for April, 27th (ABBN, ML, SB, SEAS, SEPJY, SHLS, SHLX, SMBK, SMMF, SNN)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, April 27th:

ABB (VTX:ABBN) was given a CHF 30 price target by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ABB (VTX:ABBN) was given a CHF 37.50 price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML)

was given a €132.00 ($155.29) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) was given a €130.00 ($152.94) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $3.25 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “SAFE BULKERS is an international provider of marine drybulk transportation services, transporting bulk cargoes, particularly grain, iron ore and coal, along worldwide shipping routes for some of the world’s largest consumers of marine drybulk transportation services. “

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. is a theme park and entertainment company operating primarily in the United States. The company owns and operates U.S. theme parks, including the popular SeaWorld(R), Busch Gardens(R) and Sesame Place(R) brands. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. is headquartered in Orlando, Florida. “

Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Spectris Plc manufactures, develops and supplies industrial automation equipment. The company comprises Materials Analysis segment, Test & Measurement segment, In-Line Instrumentation segment and Industrial Controls segment. The Materials Analysis segment provides products to determine structure, composition, quantity and quality of particles and materials. The Test and Measurement segment supplies test, measurement and analysis equipment and software for product design, manufacturing control and environmental monitoring systems. The In-line Instrumentation segment provides process analytical measurement, asset monitoring and on-line controls for both primary processing and the converting industries. The Industrial Controls segment provides products and solutions which monitor, control, inform, track and trace during the production process. Spectris Plc is headquartered in Egham, the United Kingdom. “

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $39.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shoals Technologies manufactures a diverse portfolio of solar balance of systems products, including combiner/re-combiner boxes, disconnect boxes, custom harnessing solutions, junction boxes, wire, in-line fuses and racking and monitoring solutions. “

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in owning, operating, developing and acquiring pipelines and other midstream assets. Its initial assets consist of interests in entities that own crude oil and refined products pipelines serving as key infrastructure to transport growing onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast refining markets and to deliver refined products from those markets to major demand centers. Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. is based in Houston, Texas. “

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “SmartFinancial, Inc. is a bank holding company which provide banking services to individuals and corporate through its subsidiaries SmartBank and Cornerstone Community Bank. It offers deposit products, loan products, e-banking services consisting of online bill payments, smart pay, e-statements, mobile banking as well as debit and credit cards. SmartFinancial, Inc. is based in Knoxville, Tennessee. “

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Summit Financial Group operates thirteen banking locations through its three wholly owned subsidiary banks, Summit Community Bank headquartered in Moorefield, West Virginia, Capital State Bank, Inc. headquartered in Charleston, West Virginia, and Shenandoah Valley National Bank in Winchester, Virginia. Summit also operates Summit Financial, LLC, a residential mortgage loan originator located in Herndon, Virginia. “

Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Smith & Nephew is a global medical device company. The company markets clinically superior products, principally in orthopaedics, endoscopy and wound management to deliver cost-effective solutions, significant physician advantage and real patient benefits. A continuous process of supplying new and innovative products is supported by substantial R&D investment to deliver new levels of healing to patients throughout the world “

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “SP Plus Corporation provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security and event logistics services to property owners and managers in all markets of the real estate industry. The Company also provides a range of ancillary services, such as airport shuttle operations, taxi and livery dispatch services and municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement services. Its clients include owners of office building complexes, shopping centers, sports complexes, hotels, hospitals, and various airports. SP Plus Corporation, formerly known as Standard Parking Corporation, is based in United States. “

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $81.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. delivers investment and financial management software and related services focused exclusively on the financial services industry. The Company provides a broad range of specialized software, software enabled-services and software as a service (SaaS) solutions for operational excellence. SS&C Technologies delivers mission-critical processing for information management, analysis, trading, accounting, reporting and compliance. The Company serves clients in the following market verticals: 1) insurance entities and pension funds, 2) institutional asset management, 3) alternative investment management 4) treasury, banks and credit unions, 5) municipal finance, 6) real estate property management, 7) commercial lending, and 8) financial markets. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Windsor, CT and has offices throughout North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. “

Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) was given a €104.00 ($122.35) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

