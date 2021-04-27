Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for April, 27th (ACCD, BFSA, DHER, DPW, FDX, HFG, HSBA, JET, POR, RDSMY)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, April 27th:

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC.

Get Accolade Inc alerts:

Befesa (ETR:BFSA) was given a €57.00 ($67.06) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER)

was given a €173.00 ($203.53) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) was given a €61.00 ($71.76) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) was given a $350.00 target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) was given a €95.00 ($111.76) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

HSBC (LON:HSBA) was given a GBX 400 ($5.23) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

HSBC (LON:HSBA) was given a GBX 535 ($6.99) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) was given a £124 ($162.01) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Portland General Electric, headquartered in Portland, Ore., is a vertically integrated electric utility that serves residential, commercial and industrial customers in Oregon. The company has more than a century of experience in power delivery. PGE generates power from a diverse mix of resources, including hydropower, coal and natural gas. PGE also participates in the wholesale market by purchasing and selling electricity and natural gas to utilities and energy marketers. “

Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “DSM N V ADR is involved in the Chemicals Industry. Their main focus is on base materials, performance materials, materials processing, base chemicals and fine chemicals and coating resins. They are also involved in the exploration and development of oil and natural gas deposits in the North Sea, as well as the licensing of chemical technology and know-how; in addition the company produces ingredients for bakery products. DSM is a world market leader in a number of products, including caprolactam, melamine and EPDM synthetic rubber. “

Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Remy Cointreau SA is an operator of Wine & Spirits market. The company’s portfolio consists of Rémy Martin and Louis XIII cognacs, the Cointreau liqueur as well as the Metaxa, Mount Gay, St-Rémy, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore and The Botanist spirits. Remy Cointreau SA is headquartered in Cognac, France. “

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. is based in Los Angeles, California. “

Renault (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Renault SA designs, manufactures, markets and repairs vehicles. It primarily offers passenger cars and light commercial vehicles; electric vehicles; sports vehicles and power train components. The company’s brand name consists of Renault, Dacia and Renault Samsung Motors. Renault SA is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France. “

B. Riley began coverage on shares of Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA). B. Riley issued a buy rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock.

Stratec (ETR:SBS) was given a €130.00 ($152.94) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) was given a $150.00 price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Accolade Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accolade Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.