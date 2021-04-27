Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for April, 27th (ADYEN, ALSN, AMRB, AXSM, AYX, AZO, BAP, CGAU, CHUY, COOP)

Posted by on Apr 27th, 2021


Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, April 27th:

Adyen (AMS:ADYEN) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) had its market perform rating reiterated by analysts at Raymond James.

American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $225.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $210.00.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) had its underperform rating reiterated by analysts at Bank of America Co.. The firm currently has a $1,390.00 price target on the stock.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. HSBC Holdings plc currently has a $137.00 target price on the stock.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) had its speculative buy rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. The firm currently has a $14.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $18.00.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Stephens.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC. Barclays PLC currently has a $38.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $44.00.

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) had its sector weight rating reissued by analysts at KeyCorp.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) had its sector weight rating reiterated by analysts at KeyCorp.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. The firm currently has a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) had its underperform rating reiterated by analysts at Bank of America Co.. The firm currently has a $10.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $16.00.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at BTIG Research.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. Barclays PLC currently has a $21.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $25.00.

Marathon Gold (OTCMKTS:MGDPF) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at BTIG Research.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has a $100.00 target price on the stock.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at DZ Bank AG. DZ Bank AG currently has a $80.00 target price on the stock.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell. They currently have a $150.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $165.00.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) had its market perform rating reissued by analysts at Raymond James.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) had its sector weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at KeyCorp.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) had its mixed rating reiterated by analysts at OTR Global.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They currently have a $24.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $27.00.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Siebert Williams Shank.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a $36.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $33.00.

Sixt (ETR:SIX2) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $50.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $57.00.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) had its underweight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a $410.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $380.00.

