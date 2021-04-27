Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for April, 27th (ADYEN, ALSN, AMRB, AXSM, AYX, AZO, BAP, CGAU, CHUY, COOP)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, April 27th:

Adyen (AMS:ADYEN) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Get Adyen NV alerts:

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) had its market perform rating reiterated by analysts at Raymond James.

American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB)

had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $225.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $210.00.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) had its underperform rating reiterated by analysts at Bank of America Co.. The firm currently has a $1,390.00 price target on the stock.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. HSBC Holdings plc currently has a $137.00 target price on the stock.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) had its speculative buy rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. The firm currently has a $14.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $18.00.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Stephens.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC. Barclays PLC currently has a $38.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $44.00.

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) had its sector weight rating reissued by analysts at KeyCorp.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) had its sector weight rating reiterated by analysts at KeyCorp.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. The firm currently has a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) had its underperform rating reiterated by analysts at Bank of America Co.. The firm currently has a $10.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $16.00.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at BTIG Research.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. Barclays PLC currently has a $21.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $25.00.

Marathon Gold (OTCMKTS:MGDPF) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at BTIG Research.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has a $100.00 target price on the stock.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at DZ Bank AG. DZ Bank AG currently has a $80.00 target price on the stock.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell. They currently have a $150.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $165.00.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) had its market perform rating reissued by analysts at Raymond James.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) had its sector weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at KeyCorp.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) had its mixed rating reiterated by analysts at OTR Global.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They currently have a $24.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $27.00.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Siebert Williams Shank.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a $36.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $33.00.

Sixt (ETR:SIX2) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $50.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $57.00.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) had its underweight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a $410.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $380.00.

Receive News & Ratings for Adyen NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adyen NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.