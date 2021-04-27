Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for April, 27th (FFBC, FFWM, FGETF, FIVN, FRBK, FRTA, FSKR, FSM, FSNUY, GASS)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, April 27th:

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $27.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “First Financial Bancorp., is a financial holding company that engages in the business of commercial banking, and other permissible activities that are financial in nature, through seventeen wholly owned subsidiary institutions. Bancorp provides management and similar services for its subsidiary financial institutions. Bancorp must depend largely upon its seventeen subsidiaries for funds with which to pay the expenses of its operation and, to the extent applicable, any dividends on its outstanding shares of stock. “

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $27.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “First Foundation Inc. engages in providing integrated investment management, wealth planning, consulting, trust and banking services. It operates in two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers a range of bank deposit products; loan products; specialized services comprising trust services, on-line banking, remote deposit capture, merchant credit card services, ATM cards, Visa debit cards, and business sweep accounts, as well as insurance brokerage services. It offers investment portfolio management and financial planning services; advisory and coordination services and wealth management services. First Foundation Inc. is headquartered in Irvine, California. “

Flight Centre Travel Group (OTCMKTS:FGETF)

was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Flight Centre Limited is engaged in travel agency business, offering domestic and international flights, holiday packages, cruises, ski holidays, last minute hotel deals and travel insurance. The Company provides a complete travel service for leisure and business travelers in Australia, New Zealand, the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, South Africa, Hong Kong, India, China, Singapore and the United Arab Emirates. Flight Centre Limited is headquartered in Brisbane, Australia. “

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Five9 provides cloud software for contact centers. The Company offers software products such as workforce management, speech recognition, predictive dialer, and voice applications. It offers virtual contact center cloud platform that acts as the hub for interactions between its clients and their customers, enabling contact center operations focused on inbound or outbound customer interactions in a single unified architecture. The Company serves customers in various industries, including banking and financial services, business process outsourcers, consumer, healthcare, and technology. Five9, Inc. is headquartered in San Ramon, California. “

Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $4.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “REPUBLIC FST BC is a two-bank holding company. Its wholly-owned subsidiaries, FirstRepublic Bank, and Republic First Bank of Delaware, offer banking services to individuals and businesses throughout the Greater Philadelphia, Delaware and South Jersey area. They provide banking services through the Banks and do not presently engage in any activities other than these bankinga ctivities. “

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Forterra, Inc. is a manufacturer of concrete and clay building products. It operates primarily in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. Forterra, Inc. is headquartered in Irving, Texas. “

FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “FS KKR Capital Corp. II is a business development company. It is focused on providing customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. FS KKR Capital Corp. II is based in PHILADELPHIA. “

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. is engaged in the exploration, mining and development of silver and base metal properties in Latin America. Its core assets include the Caylloma Ag-Pb-Zn-Cu Mine located in Arequipa, Peru and the San Jose Ag – Au Project located in Oaxaca, Mexico. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. is headquartered in Lima, Peru. “

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Fresenius SE & Co is a health care company. It offers products and services for dialysis, hospitals and outpatient treatment. The company’s business segment consists of Fresenius Medical Care is engaged in treating with chronic kidney failure; Fresenius Helios is a hospital operator; Fresenius Kabi supplies essential drugs, clinical nutrition products, medical devices and services and Fresenius Vamed plans, develops and manages healthcare facilities. Fresenius SE & Co is headquartered in Bad Homburg, Germany. “

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “StealthGas Inc is a provider of international seaborne transportation services to LPG producers and users. The Company’s vessels carry various petroleum and petrochemical gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene and vinyl chloride monomer, which are all byproducts of the production of oil and natural gas. These products are transported in liquefied form in order to reduce their volume and to facilitate their handling. Transportation by sea represents a major element of gas transportation logistics. LPG products have a variety of both industrial and other uses, including transportation, fertilizer production, the manufacture of plastics, space heating, cooking, water heating and process heating. We serve industrial companies, as well as national and independent energy companies and energy traders. “

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “GCM Grosvenor is an alternative asset management solutions provider with assets under management across private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit and absolute return investment strategies. It operates principally in New York, Los Angeles, London, Tokyo, Hong Kong, and Seoul. GCM Grosvenor, formerly known as CF Finance Acquisition Corp., is headquartered in Chicago. “

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Guardant Health Inc. is a precision oncology company. It focuses on conquer cancer through use of proprietary blood tests, vast data sets and advanced analytics. The company’s Guardant Health Oncology Platform is designed for clinical development, regulatory and reimbursement to drive commercial adoption, improve patient clinical outcomes and lower healthcare costs. It launched multiple liquid biopsy-based tests, Guardant360 and GuardantOMNI, for advanced stage cancer patients, which fuel its development programs for recurrence and early detection, LUNAR-1 and LUNAR-2. Guardant Health Inc. is based in REDWOOD CITY, United States. “

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $267.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Globant S.A. is a technology services provider. The Company provides engineering, design, and innovation services for clients. Globant offers content management systems; and e-commerce applications. It is also involved in the provision of data management solutions; and quality assurance engagement strategy, mobile testing, test automation, load and performance testing, and game testing services. It provides various software solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. Globant S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Galecto Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company with advanced programs in fibrosis and cancer centered on galectin-3 and LOXL2. The Company’s pipeline includes an inhaled galectin-3 modulator currently in Phase 2b for the potential treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. Galecto Inc. is headquarters in Copenhagen, Denmark. “

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Genmab A/S is a biotechnology company. It specializes in development of antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company’s product pipeline includes DARZALEX(R), Arzerra(R), tisotumab vedotin, enapotamab vedotin, HexaBody-DR5/DR5(R) and DuoBody-CD3xCD20 (R),which are in clinical stage. Genmab A/S is based in Copenhagen V, Denmark. “

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. The firm currently has $16.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is a ship owning company. It transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes along shipping routes. The company owned fleet of dry cargo vessels which consists of Capesize, Panamax, Ultramax, Supramax, Handymax and Handysize vessels. Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is based in New York, United States. “

