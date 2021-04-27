Equities Research Analysts’ Upgrades for April, 27th (BCEI, BPMP, BRG, CERC, CGEM, CPA, CPXWF, CRSP, CSX, CTXS)

Equities Research Analysts’ upgrades for Tuesday, April 27th:

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) was upgraded by analysts at Truist Securities from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $40.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $30.00.

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $16.00 target price on the stock.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG)

was upgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a sell rating to a neutral rating.

Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC) was upgraded by analysts at Maxim Group from a hold rating to a buy rating. Maxim Group currently has $7.00 target price on the stock.

Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $95.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $85.00.

Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a neutral rating to an outperform rating.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $172.00 target price on the stock.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $110.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $95.00.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has $180.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $150.00.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) was upgraded by analysts at KeyCorp from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating. KeyCorp currently has $42.00 price target on the stock.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an underperform rating to a neutral rating. Bank of America Co. currently has $86.00 price target on the stock.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a market perform rating to a strong-buy rating. They currently have $45.00 price target on the stock.

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has $4.00 price target on the stock.

Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) was upgraded by analysts at Stephens from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. They currently have $19.50 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $17.50.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) was upgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from an underperform rating to a market perform rating.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $925.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $825.00.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a hold rating to a buy rating. Berenberg Bank currently has $25.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $14.00.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $91.00 target price on the stock.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $560.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $550.00.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) was upgraded by analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $165.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $145.00.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. They currently have $105.00 target price on the stock.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) was upgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has $15.50 target price on the stock.

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) was upgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company to an overweight rating. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $350.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $325.00.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $86.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $74.00.

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) was upgraded by analysts at AlphaValue to a reduce rating.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $29.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Starwood Property Trust, Inc. is a newly formed company that is focused primarily on originating, investing in, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt investments. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will be externally managed and advised by SPT Management, LLC, an affiliate of Starwood Capital Group and intends to elect to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for U.S. federal income tax purposes. “

Sun Hung Kai Properties (OTCMKTS:SUHJY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited is an investment holding company. The Company is engaged in the development of and investment in properties for sale and rent, hotel operation, telecommunications, transportation, infrastructure and logistics. Its segments include Property sales, Property rental, Hotel operation, Telecommunications, Transport infrastructure and logistics, and other businesses. The Property sales and Property rental segments operate in Hong Kong, Mainland China and Singapore. Its Property development for sale business includes land acquisition, project planning, sales and marketing, and property management. It builds leases and manages a range of commercial projects in both core and decentralized areas that provide office and retail space to tenants. It has a portfolio of hotels, serviced suites and residences. Its other businesses include property management, construction, mortgage and other loan financing, data center facilities and department store. “

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) was upgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $176.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $130.00.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $29.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $21.00.

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $5.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Tricida, Inc. is a late-stage pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of novel therapeutics to address renal, metabolic and cardiovascular diseases. The company’s product candidate consists of TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer drug designed to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease. Tricida, Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Bio-Techne Corporation is a global life sciences company. It develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology products and clinical diagnostic controls. It provides proteins, such as cytokines, growth factors, and enzymes; antibodies, including polyclonal and monoclonal antibodies; immunoassays comprising quantikine kits; and clinical diagnostic immunoassay kits. The Company also offers flow cytometry products; natural and synthetic chemical compounds; hematology controls and calibrators; and hematology control products. Bio-Techne Corporation, formerly known as Techne Corporation, is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. “

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $7.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Tele2 AB provides telecommunication services to residential and business customers. The Company offers mobile services, fixed broadband and telephony, data network services and content services. It operates primarily in Sweden, the Netherlands, Kazakhstan, Croatia, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Austria, Germany and internationally. Tele2 AB is based in Stockholm, Sweden. “

Topcon (OTCMKTS:TOPCF) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $15.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Topcon Corporation develops and sells positioning, eye care and smart infrastructure products. Positioning products include GNSS receivers, machine control systems, precision agriculture systems, and IT site management solutions; Eye care products comprise 3D optical coherence tomography systems, retinal cameras, ophthalmic digital image filing systems, auto refractometers/auto kerato-refractometers, slit lamps, computerized tonometers, lens edgers and meters and ophthalmic laser photocoagulators.; infrastructure products consists motorized robotic total stations, imaging stations, mobile mapping systems, 3D laser scanners, data collectors, theodolites, levels/digital levels, self-leveling construction lasers, pipe lasers and asset management systems. Topcon Corporation is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $71.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Terreno Realty Corporation is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring industrial real estate located in major coastal U.S. markets. The Company’s main focus is on markets in Los Angeles Area; Northern New Jersey/New York City; San Francisco Bay Area; Seattle Area; Miami Area; and Washington, D.C./Baltimore. Terreno Realty Corporation focuses on investing in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex (including light manufacturing, and research and development) and trans-shipment. The Company will target functional buildings in infill locations that may be shared by multiple tenants and that cater to customer demand within the various submarkets, in which it operates. The Company will utilize local third-party property managers for day-to-day property management. Terreno Realty Corporationy will make all operating and leasing decisions on its properties. “

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity to a buy rating. The firm currently has $974.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $1,071.00.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) was upgraded by analysts at Vertical Research from a mixed rating to a positive rating.

TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $158.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “TDK Corp. has a portfolio of technologies originally developed for its businesses involving electronic materials, components and devices, semiconductor, recording media and data storage devices. Its technical leadership includes materials research and development for dielectric, organic and semiconductor materials, process technologies for thick and thin film, metal, semiconductors and integration technologies. TDK technologies can be found in multimedia, video, television, personal computers, mobile communications, and semiconductors. (PRESS RELEASE) “

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) was upgraded by analysts at Argus from a hold rating to a buy rating. Argus currently has $450.00 price target on the stock.

