Equitrans Midstream (ETRN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $367.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.15 million. Equitrans Midstream had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 15.27%. Equitrans Midstream’s revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Equitrans Midstream to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Equitrans Midstream alerts:

Shares of ETRN stock opened at $7.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of -24.91 and a beta of 2.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Equitrans Midstream has a 52-week low of $6.23 and a 52-week high of $11.66.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ETRN. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Equitrans Midstream from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays cut Equitrans Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.28.

About Equitrans Midstream

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering System, Transmission and Storage System, and Water Service System. The Gathering System segment include 1,130 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 485,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 910 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Equitrans Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitrans Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.