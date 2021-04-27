Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.700-2.800 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Equity Residential also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.670-0.710 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Equity Residential from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Equity Residential from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equity Residential currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $66.24.

Equity Residential stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.38. 2,074,898 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,486,165. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.92. Equity Residential has a 12 month low of $45.42 and a 12 month high of $76.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $613.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $612.00 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 35.97% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.05%.

In other Equity Residential news, EVP Christa L. Sorenson sold 343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $25,039.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total transaction of $729,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

