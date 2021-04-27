Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.670-0.710 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Equity Residential also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 2.700-2.800 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on EQR. Mizuho raised their target price on Equity Residential from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Truist Securities reissued a hold rating on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Equity Residential from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Equity Residential in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised Equity Residential from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $66.24.

Equity Residential stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.38. 2,074,898 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,486,165. The company has a market capitalization of $27.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.92. Equity Residential has a 1 year low of $45.42 and a 1 year high of $76.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $613.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $612.00 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 35.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.05%.

In other Equity Residential news, EVP Christa L. Sorenson sold 343 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $25,039.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 10,000 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total value of $729,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

