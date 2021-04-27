Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,666 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $2,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EQR. Wealth Alliance grew its position in Equity Residential by 4.6% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 4,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Equity Residential by 3.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 610,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,310,000 after acquiring an additional 21,149 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,431,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,784,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 454,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,312,000 after buying an additional 152,384 shares during the last quarter. 85.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EQR. TheStreet upgraded Equity Residential from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zelman & Associates upgraded Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Truist cut Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Equity Residential from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.24.

In related news, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 10,000 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total value of $729,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Christa L. Sorenson sold 343 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $25,039.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:EQR opened at $74.72 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.83. The firm has a market cap of $27.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.42, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.81. Equity Residential has a 52-week low of $45.42 and a 52-week high of $76.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $613.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $612.00 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 35.97%. Equity Residential’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is currently 69.05%.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

