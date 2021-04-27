Ergo (ERG) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.16 Million

Ergo (CURRENCY:ERG) traded up 16.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 27th. Ergo has a market capitalization of $113.81 million and approximately $1.16 million worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ergo has traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ergo coin can currently be purchased for about $3.56 or 0.00006483 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,838.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,634.31 or 0.04803775 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000491 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $256.98 or 0.00468614 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $872.48 or 0.01591008 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $388.12 or 0.00707755 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $285.90 or 0.00521346 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.40 or 0.00060910 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $234.19 or 0.00427059 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004278 BTC.

Ergo Coin Profile

ERG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Ergo’s total supply is 35,316,150 coins and its circulating supply is 32,012,428 coins. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org . Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute. EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch. EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019) “

Buying and Selling Ergo

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

