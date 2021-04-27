Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) Shares Gap Down to $229.03

Shares of Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $229.03, but opened at $222.51. Erie Indemnity shares last traded at $224.80, with a volume of 2 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Erie Indemnity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

The stock has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.02 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $237.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $609.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.88 million. Erie Indemnity had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 24.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Erie Indemnity will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Erie Indemnity’s payout ratio is 68.32%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERIE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Erie Indemnity during the 1st quarter valued at $4,323,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Erie Indemnity by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Erie Indemnity by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in Erie Indemnity in the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in Erie Indemnity in the 4th quarter worth about $1,291,000. Institutional investors own 35.03% of the company’s stock.

About Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE)

Erie Indemnity Co engages in the insurance business and operates as an attorney-in-fact. It manages affairs at the Erie Insurance Exchange for the benefit of the policyholders. It covers policies in auto and leisure, home and property, life, and business insurance. The company was founded by Henry Orth Hirt and Ollie Grover Crawford on April 4, 1925 and is headquartered in Erie, PA.

