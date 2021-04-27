Ero Copper (ERRPF) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Ero Copper (OTCMKTS:ERRPF) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

Ero Copper (OTCMKTS:ERRPF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $91.20 million for the quarter.

Get Ero Copper alerts:

Shares of ERRPF opened at $19.20 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.44. Ero Copper has a twelve month low of $10.20 and a twelve month high of $20.10.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ERRPF. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Ero Copper from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Ero Copper from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Ero Copper from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Ero Copper from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.70.

Ero Copper Company Profile

Ero Copper Corp., a mining company, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of mining projects in Brazil. The company also explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.

Further Reading: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Ero Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ero Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.