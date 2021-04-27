Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) PT Raised to C$25.00

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) had its target price boosted by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 2.38% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ERO. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ero Copper in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Cormark raised their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$27.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Ero Copper has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$25.28.

Shares of ERO stock traded up C$0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$24.42. 143,769 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,529. The firm has a market cap of C$2.15 billion and a PE ratio of 34.88. Ero Copper has a 1 year low of C$14.31 and a 1 year high of C$25.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$23.05 and a 200 day moving average of C$21.03.

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, focuses on the production and sale of copper in Brazil. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.

