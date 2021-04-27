Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Hits New 12-Month High at $17.99

Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $17.99 and last traded at $17.96, with a volume of 17250 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.67.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Erste Group Bank in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Erste Group Bank in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Erste Group Bank in a research report on Friday, April 16th. BNP Paribas lowered Erste Group Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Erste Group Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $15.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.11.

Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. Erste Group Bank had a return on equity of 4.23% and a net margin of 10.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Erste Group Bank AG will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.309 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a yield of 1.99%.

Erste Group Bank AG provides a range of banking and other financial services to retail, corporate, real estate, and public sector customers in Austria, Central and Eastern Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management and Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center segments.

