ESCO Technologies (ESE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $163.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.95 million. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 13.91%. ESCO Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect ESCO Technologies to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:ESE opened at $112.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 28.66 and a beta of 1.06. ESCO Technologies has a 52-week low of $71.30 and a 52-week high of $115.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.59%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut ESCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

In other news, Director Larry W. Solley sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.98, for a total value of $211,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,467,108.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

About ESCO Technologies

ESCO Technologies, Inc is a producer of engineered products and systems, which engages in the provision of utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial applications. It operates through the Filtration/Fluid Flow, RF Shielding and Test, Utility Solutions Group (USG), and Technical Packaging segments.

