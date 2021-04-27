Esperion Therapeutics (ESPR) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect Esperion Therapeutics to post earnings of ($1.68) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.76) by ($0.13). Esperion Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 46.15% and a negative return on equity of 629.88%. The company had revenue of $9.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.26) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 881.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Esperion Therapeutics to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-13 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:ESPR opened at $28.69 on Tuesday. Esperion Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $23.90 and a 1-year high of $53.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $807.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.17.

ESPR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Esperion Therapeutics from $150.00 to $134.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Esperion Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Bank of America downgraded Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.60.

About Esperion Therapeutics

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

