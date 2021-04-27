Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Investment analysts at HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 69.35% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on GMBL. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Esports Entertainment Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on Esports Entertainment Group in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Esports Entertainment Group from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

NASDAQ:GMBL opened at $11.81 on Tuesday. Esports Entertainment Group has a 1-year low of $3.08 and a 1-year high of $24.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.37 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $2.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Esports Entertainment Group will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GMBL. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Esports Entertainment Group in the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Esports Entertainment Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Esports Entertainment Group by 71.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 7,981 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Esports Entertainment Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Esports Entertainment Group in the 1st quarter worth about $356,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an online gambling company in Canada. The company offers esports entertainment, esports wagering, and iGaming and traditional sports betting services, as well as professional and amateur esports events. It also operates vie.gg, an online esports wagering website.

