Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) Now Covered by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 69.35% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on GMBL. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Esports Entertainment Group in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Esports Entertainment Group in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Esports Entertainment Group from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Shares of GMBL stock opened at $11.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.68 million, a P/E ratio of -17.37 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.70. Esports Entertainment Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.08 and a fifty-two week high of $24.48.

Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $2.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Esports Entertainment Group will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Esports Entertainment Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $150,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Esports Entertainment Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Esports Entertainment Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Esports Entertainment Group by 71.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 7,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Esports Entertainment Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $356,000. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Esports Entertainment Group

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an online gambling company in Canada. The company offers esports entertainment, esports wagering, and iGaming and traditional sports betting services, as well as professional and amateur esports events. It also operates vie.gg, an online esports wagering website.

