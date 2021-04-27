Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.840-3.000 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Essex Property Trust also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 11.860-12.460 EPS.

NYSE ESS traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $297.04. 265,305 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 438,712. Essex Property Trust has a 1-year low of $186.30 and a 1-year high of $300.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $283.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $251.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.53, a P/E/G ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.79.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by ($1.65). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 39.89% and a return on equity of 9.46%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.08. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.48%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised Essex Property Trust from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $265.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Essex Property Trust from $283.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Raymond James reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Essex Property Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $302.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Essex Property Trust from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $278.63.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

